UAE Field Hospital provides medical services to 48,700 people in Gaza

The UAE Field Hospital in Gaza continues to provide essential medical services to Palestinian patients around the clock, within the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

Since its launch on 2nd December 2023, the hospital has treated over 48,700 cases, including men, women, and children.

The facility has performed over 1,780 surgeries, ranging from minor to critical procedures, encompassing orthopaedics, neurology, and general surgery​.

The UAE further bolstered Gaza's healthcare system by donating ten ambulances and 400 tonnes of medical aid.

The field hospital includes surgical theatres capable of handling a variety of operations, intensive care units for adults and children, and specialised clinics covering internal medicine, dentistry, orthopaedics, psychiatry, paediatrics, gynaecology, and family medicine.

Advanced diagnostic capabilities include CT scans, X-rays, and laboratory testing, enabling the provision of comprehensive treatment according to international standards.

Staffed by highly qualified professionals and volunteers, the facility also operates a prosthetics centre, offering state-of-the-art equipment for orthopaedic care, high-quality prosthetic limbs, and rehabilitation services.

The hospital was established under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through collaboration between the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. This initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting Gaza's health sector under critical conditions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.