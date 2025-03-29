UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish distributes Eid gifts, clothing to patients, children

Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, the UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish, Egypt, has distributed Eid clothing and gifts to patients and children receiving treatment at the facility.

The initiative is part of the broader humanitarian Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and aims to bring joy and comfort to those affected by conflict.

The effort reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Gaza. Medical and relief teams at the hospital ensured the distribution of both gifts and festive attire to young patients, helping to lift their spirits and bring smiles to their faces.

Hospital officials emphasised that these humanitarian efforts are part of the UAE’s broader mission to ease the suffering of the injured and sick amid the dire circumstances faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

Patients and their families expressed deep gratitude for the support provided through the Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative, praising the hospital staff for their dedication and compassion. They also commended the UAE for its continuous humanitarian outreach, which reinforces solidarity and fraternity.

The UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish began operations on 23rd February 2024, offering medical services to Palestinian patients. The hospital is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of Emirati medical and administrative professionals and is equipped with 100 beds for patients, along with an additional 100 beds for companions. It features advanced medical equipment, including operating rooms, intensive care units, radiology facilities, and laboratories.

In addition to the Emirati team, an Indonesian medical team comprising specialised doctors and surgeons also contributes to the hospital’s operations. Their involvement strengthens the hospital’s capacity to manage critical cases, particularly in surgery and physiotherapy.

Since its launch, the hospital has provided over 8,300 medical services, performed more than 3,100 surgeries across various specialities, delivered over 3,500 physiotherapy sessions, and fitted 23 prosthetic limbs for Palestinians from Gaza.

