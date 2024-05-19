UAE following with deep concern media reports regarding helicopter crash carrying Iranian president, his accompanying delegation

The UAE is following with deep concern media reports on the tragic accident of the helicopter carrying the Hon. Dr Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, His Excellency Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of officials.

In a statement, Saif Mohamed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressed his sincere wishes of success to the search and rescue operation, and extended his prayers for the well-being of the Hon. President and H.E. Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation.

Furthermore, Al Zaabi emphasised the UAE’s position of standing in solidarity with the neighbouring Iranian nation in light of these critical circumstances.

Al Zaabi stressed that the embassy has received instructions and directives from the wise leadership of the UAE to assist Iran, and to be immediately available to support in every possible way the search and rescue operations.

