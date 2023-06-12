UAE Foreign Minister, Japan's Minister of Economy explore strategic partnership

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, means of developing joint cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan as part of both countries efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth.

During the meeting, which was held in Tokyo, both sides reviewed promising opportunities for cooperation in the economic, investment and trade sectors, in line with the both countries keenness to invest in their partnership to achieve economic diversification that supports sustainable development paths.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and climate, with the UAE's preparations to host COP28 this year in Dubai Expo City.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the outstanding growth of strategic cooperation between the two countries in several sectors, based on the distinguished strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan. He also stressed the endeavours and aspirations of the two countries towards consolidating a distinct model of development cooperation in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

