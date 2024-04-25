UAE Government Enhances Uzbek Government Cadres' Human Resources Capabilities

The UAE government organised a specialised programme aimed at enhancing the capabilities of government cadres from the Republic of Uzbekistan across various areas, including government human resources and best practices related to human capital investment. This programme was conducted during an official visit by an Uzbek delegation to the UAE, as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries in government modernisation.

Additionally, the delegation gained insights into the UAE government's experiences and expertise in developing and modernising its human resources system to align with future challenges and requirements.

The delegation comprised officials and employees from various entities, including the Office of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Agency for the Development of Public Service under the Office, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Ministry of Sports.

The purpose of the visit was to obtain knowledge about the UAE government's best practices in developing its human resources management system, as well as understand the role of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in overseeing and enhancing it. The delegation sought to gather valuable experiences that could be adopted and applied to improve human resources management within the Uzbek government.

Abdulla Lootah: An advanced system for investing in human capital and motivating talent

His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, emphasised that the UAE government is implementing an advanced system aimed at investing in human capital, nurturing talent, and attracting skilled individuals. This system reflects the vision of the wise leadership, recognising that the most valuable investment for the future lies in cultivating national human resources and enhancing governmental skills and capacities on sustainable foundations. This approach ensures alignment with evolving changes, challenges, and future demands of the labour market, positioning it as a role model for governments worldwide.

Lootah praised the depth of cooperation and partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan across various government areas. He highlighted that the work and management methodologies developed by the UAE government serve as pivotal areas for strategic partnerships in government modernisation. These initiatives are part of the UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme.

His Excellency highlighted that the UAE government's human resources management system stands as a significant success story, one that the government is eager to share with other nations. This effort aims to enhance the attractiveness and dynamism of the government work environment, fostering talent development, capacity building, and empowerment.

Laila Al Suwaidi: The federal human resources system ranks among the world's finest

Her Excellency Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, welcomed the visiting Uzbek delegation, emphasising that this visit reflects the depth of relations between the two friendly countries in the areas of modernisation and government development. It is part of a series of similar meetings held over the past years with the aim of exchanging knowledge and benefiting from the UAE government's pioneering experience in developing human capital.

She explained that the human resources system in the federal government is considered one of the best in the world. This recognition is attributed to its flexibility, dynamism, and development. The system includes comprehensive policies, legislation, smart systems, and applications, along with innovative human resources initiatives. These elements collectively enhance the efficiency of government entities and accelerate talent development. Moreover, they empower individuals with future skills and cultivate a positive and stimulating work environment. This environment is attractive and nurturing to individuals possessing talents, competencies, and skills.

Specialised training and workshops

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources organised a training programme and specialised workshops. During these sessions, the visiting delegation received an introduction to "Bayanati”, a Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS). They learned about its key principles, goals, development process, and the achievements in managing and developing government talent in the UAE.

The workshops also covered the strategy of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, highlighting key procedures, laws, and legislation concerning human resources in the UAE government. Additionally, they addressed the ongoing government initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of employees and equipping them with solutions and tools to strengthen their contribution to the UAE's comprehensive government development endeavours.

The team from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources engaged in discussions with the visiting official delegation to develop a plan aimed at enhancing and improving the electronic HR platform, "hrm.argos.uz", within the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

It is noteworthy that the strategic partnership in government modernisation, signed in April 2019 between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, has been successful. Over the past years, the partners have launched innovative projects across 37 areas of cooperation. These initiatives include ground-breaking programmes such as government accelerators, the Uzbekistan Government Quality Award, and the One Million Uzbek Coders’ Initiative. These endeavours have played a pivotal role in building the capabilities of 2.85 million Uzbek employees through more than 26 million hours of training.

