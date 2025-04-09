UAE, Indonesian Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in key areas including the economy, investment, renewable energy, sustainability, and infrastructure.

The discussions took place within the framework of the two nations’ strategic relationship and comprehensive economic partnership, with the aim of supporting their shared development ambitions.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Subianto also reviewed a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their countries’ consistent approach of supporting peace and stability and addressing challenges through dialogue and diplomatic means, to foster development and prosperity for people worldwide.

They further underscored their shared commitment to strengthening UAE–Indonesia relations, which continue to witness significant progress, for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.

During President Subianto’s visit, the two leaders witnessed the announcement of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Indonesia.

These covered a wide range of sectors, including the economy, investment, environment, food security, renewable energy and sustainability, in addition to agreements on cooperation in the fields of security, Islamic affairs and other areas.

The meeting and agreement announcement were attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi, and the accompanying delegation of the Indonesian President.

