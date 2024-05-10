UAE, Iran hold 10th meeting of Joint Consular Committee

The UAE and Iran held the tenth meeting of the Joint Consular Committee between the two countries in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of promoting and strengthening their overall cooperation in consular affairs and serve their citizens.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, chaired the meeting for the Emirati side, and Alireza Bikdeli, Acting Deputy Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs, for the Iranian side.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed a range of common consular issues, plans for their future development, and strengthening cooperation in consular affairs.

Belhoul highlighted the UAE’s readiness to deepen its cooperation in all fields, including the economy and trade, to promote and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and enhance the region's security, stability, and prosperity.

Emphasising the UAE leadership's commitment to positive communication and collaboration, he also stressed the importance of building bridges with countries in the region by solidifying good neighbourly relations to foster peace, stability, development, and prosperity for all.

Belhoul then conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his appreciation for the positive developments in the relations between the two countries.

He also affirmed the UAE's keenness to enhance the relations between the two countries, reflecting the aspirations and directives of its leadership.

