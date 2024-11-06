UAE leaders congratulate Donald Trump on winning presidential elections

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to Donald Trump.

