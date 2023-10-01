10.34 PM Monday, 2 October 2023
UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Nikos Christodoulides on the occasion.

 

