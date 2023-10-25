UAE leaders congratulate President of Kazakhstan on Republic Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Tokayev and to Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on the occasion.

