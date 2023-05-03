UAE leaders congratulate President of Poland on Constitution Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andrzej Duda of Poland, on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day, which is celebrated on 3rd May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Polish President and the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the occasion.

