UAE Leaders congratulate President of Uzbekistan on re-election

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Mirziyoyev.

