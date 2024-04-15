UAE leaders extend condolences to Sultan of Oman over floods victims

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, over the victims of the floods that hit the sultanate, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Oman.

