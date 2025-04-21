UAE leaders offer condolences to Cardinal Kevin Farrell on passing of Pope Francis

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, on the passing of Pope Francis, Head of the Vatican.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolence to Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.