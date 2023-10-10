2.13 AM Wednesday, 11 October 2023
11 October 2023
UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere sympathy over the death of Prince Mohammed bin Saad (II) Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

