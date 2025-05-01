UAE, Lebanon issue joint statement on visit of President of Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Lebanon issued a joint statement marking the official visit of Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, to the UAE. The statement reads as follows:

"To strengthen the close ties and firm fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, and to consolidate bilateral relations, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received President Joseph Aoun of the Republic of Lebanon at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. The two leaders held talks on bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Lebanese President and expressed his hope that the visit would deepen the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and advance their shared interests and aspirations for progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his keenness to work jointly with Lebanon to foster development, prosperity, security, and regional stability, and underscored the UAE’s support for Lebanon’s security, stability and sovereignty.

President Aoun expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his kind sentiments towards Lebanon and its people, affirming his keenness to continue strengthening bilateral relations and parsing the UAE’s supportive stance toward Lebanon and its people at all levels.

The two sides discussed ways to foster bilateral relations in various fields, and to develop economic and investment sectors, through joint opportunities, knowledge exchange, and government development. The Government Experience Exchange Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs will visit Beirut to share best practices in government performance and institutional excellence to benefit both countries’ public and private sectors.

The two sides also agreed to allow travel for citizens by implementing necessary procedures and mechanisms to ease movement between the two countries.

Both sides expressed their aspiration to raise the level of mutual diplomatic representation and agreed to establish a joint UAE-Lebanon Business Council. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will send a delegation to Lebanon to explore and assess available joint cooperation projects.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and their impact on Arab-Arab relations and regional security and stability.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed by President Aoun on the latest developments in Lebanon and regional and international affairs. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed Lebanon’s strategic importance within the Arab world, affirming that Lebanon is a key pillar of joint Arab action."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.