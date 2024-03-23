10.36 AM Sunday, 24 March 2024
24 March 2024
UAE lights up iconic landmarks in colours of Russian flag in solidarity with victims of terrorist attack in Moscow

Published
By WAM

The UAE has bathed its iconic landmarks in the colours of the Russian flag on the evening of March 23rd, 2024, in solidarity with the victims of the horrific terrorist attack that struck a concert hall in Moscow yesterday.

These landmarks include Burj Khalifa; ADNOC Headquarters; Burj Al Arab; Dubai Frame; Abu Dhabi Global Market HQ; Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Al Dhafra City Municipality; ADNEC Group HQ; Khalifa University; Mubadala HQ; and Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

The attack tragically claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people and left many others wounded.

The UAE has already expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

