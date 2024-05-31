UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 150 captives between Russia and Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the success of mediation efforts by the UAE regarding the new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine to release 150 captives.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of the mediation, which is the fourth since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the UAE leveraging its distinct relations between both sides to reach this agreement.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation and response to UAE mediation to make the exchange process a success. The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing the importance of resorting to diplomacy, dialogue, de-escalation, and mitigating the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

Notably, the UAE’s mediation efforts succeeded since the beginning of this year in completing three exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to a successful exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation in December 2022.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.