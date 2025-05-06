UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 410 captives between Russia, Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which included 205 Ukrainian captives and 205 Russian captives, bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 4,181.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the two countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors. This reflects the confidence and appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the fifteenth, reflects the distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.

