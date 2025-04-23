UAE, Mexican Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral relations in phone call

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Her Excellency Claudia Sheinbaum, President of the United Mexican States, during which they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen ties in line with the shared development priorities of both countries, particularly across trade, technology, renewable energy, and other sectors.

During the call, the two leaders reflected on the 50th anniversary, marked this year, of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Mexico in 1975 — a milestone they described as a fitting opportunity to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and driving meaningful progress in the years ahead.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

