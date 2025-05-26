UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, today explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to support the two countries’ shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity.

In a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Peña’s official visit to the UAE, the two leaders discussed opportunities for collaboration across a range of sectors, particularly development, the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security, and climate action.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing bilateral relations and seizing opportunities to expand cooperation in ways that serve the common interests of both nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the UAE’s ongoing efforts to further diversify its economic and development partnerships while reinforcing constructive cooperation with Latin American nations – particularly Paraguay – in line with the UAE’s approach of fostering collective progress for the benefit of all.

The meeting also addressed the latest regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East. Both sides stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to promote peace and stability across the region and the world.

President Peña thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and expressed his admiration for the country’s significant development and the leadership’s strategic vision that continues to drive the UAE’s progress.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Al Saghira Wabran Alahbabi, UAE Ambassador to Paraguay, along with a number of senior officials and the delegation accompanying the visiting President.

