UAE Parliamentary Division attends meeting of IPU’s Committee on Peace and International Security

Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Vice Chair of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), attended the meeting of the IPU’s Committee on Peace and International Security, as part of the union’s 147th General Assembly meetings held in Angola.

During the meeting, Falkinaz, as a representative of the Arab Group in the Young Parliamentarians' Office at the IPU, presented the office's activities and highlighted the significant gap in youth participation in regional and international parliaments.

She also affirmed the key role of parliaments and governments in bridging this gap and talked about the UAE’s youth empowerment efforts.

She then pointed out the crucial role of the youth in strengthening peace and international security, calling on them to participate in COP28 hosted by the UAE and showcase their significant efforts to support climate action.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.