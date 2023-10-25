UAE Parliamentary Division participates in meeting of IPU Committee on Sustainable Development

Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the meeting of the Bureau of IPU’s Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance, and Trade held today in the Angolan capital, Luanda, as part of the IPU’s 147th General Assembly meetings.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi presented the UAE's preparations to host COP28, stressing its commitment to environmental sustainability and implementing practical and comprehensive solutions that prioritise sustainable economic prosperity.

The UAE aims to build a sustainable future for current and future generations and has adopted the green economy approach as one of the pathways to sustainable development across economic, social, and environmental dimensions to foster sustainable economic growth, maintain healthy ecosystems, and enhance resource efficiency.

