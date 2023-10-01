UAE participates in Dushanbe International Investment Forum

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, led the UAE delegation to the Dushanbe International Investment Forum in Tajikistan, which was held on September 29-30, 2023.

During the opening session of the forum, opportunities and promising sectors for investment in Tajikistan were reviewed, especially in the field of renewable energy and the food security sector. Economic reforms, including legislative and regulatory reforms related to improving the business environment, were also highlighted.

During his participation in a panel discussion on "Green energy and the private sector's participation in developing the energy sector," Al Mazrouei praised the efforts of the Tajik government in creating a favorable investment environment. He affirmed the UAE's readiness to share its expertise and provide support to Tajikistan to achieve its goal of clean energy by 2030, especially in the field of renewable energy, infrastructure, transport, and the development of logistics corridors, as well as its leading role as a major investor in the world in these areas.

At the end of the session, an MoU was signed by MW Energy, a subsidiary of Masdar, W Sole Proprietorship, and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, aimed at developing and investing in renewable energy projects.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Mazrouei met with Daler Juma, Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources, and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy, renewable energy, and transport and logistics.

At the end of the visit, Kokhir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan, received Al Mazrouei in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi, and non-resident Ambassador to Tajikistan.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the leadership of Tajikistan and its friendly people.

The meeting discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Tajikistan in various fields, including renewable energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and the financial and banking sector.

