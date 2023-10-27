UAE participates in meeting of IPU's Committee on Sustainable Development in Angola

Khaled Omar Al-Kharji and Mira Sultan Al-Suwaidi, members of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in the meeting of the Permanent Committee on Sustainable Development of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was held on Thursday, as part of the 147th IPU Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

Al-Kharji spoke on the topic of "Ensuring Global Food Security." He stated, "The scale of the challenges facing humanity has doubled, and at the top of these challenges is food security, which requires us to work together more closely. Food security is a pillar for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and it is directly linked to the process of promoting international security and peace."

He added, "Parliaments, in cooperation with their governments and various relevant sectors, have a great responsibility towards achieving food security. Based on this, they must focus on the six pillars of food security when building a sustainable, flexible, and effective strategy and plans to enhance food security.”

Al-Kharji said that the UAE has adopted the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to address global challenges and risks in the field of food security through a comprehensive national system. He noted that the UAE issued Federal Law No. 3 of 2020 regarding the regulation of the strategic stock of food commodities which aims to organise food supplies during crises, emergencies, and disasters, and achieve food sustainability in the UAE. As a result, the UAE has achieved advanced positions in global food security indicators.

