UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, led a UAE delegation in an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan from 26-27 April 2023.

‏During the visit, the Minister chaired the third round of political consultations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and participated in the second Tashkent International Investment Forum.

‏On day one, both sides reviewed areas of cooperation and bilateral strategic relations and explored ways to enhance them. The officials commended the achievements of the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership in the field of government modernisation, with the two sides also exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

‏On day two, Al Mazrouei participated in a panel discussion at the forum in the presence of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Al Mazrouei congratulated the Republic of Uzbekistan for its successful hosting of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum and thanked the Uzbek side for its invitation and kind hospitality.

‏The Minister emphasised that cooperation between the two countries is not limited to the clean energy and green energy sectors, highlighting the UAE's keenness to expand its cooperation with the Republic of Uzbekistan in various fields, including transport and infrastructure. During the plenary session, he stressed that the UAE will continue to assist in achieving Uzbekistan's economic and investment goals.

‏Al Mazrouei affirmed that UAE companies such as Mubadala, Masdar, and Taqa are currently operating in Uzbekistan and have future plans to increase their investments, reflecting the strength of the investment environment for foreign companies.

‏For his part, President Mirziyoyev commended the strategic partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan, underscoring the importance of Masdar projects in Uzbekistan. He noted that the UAE was one of the first countries to support efforts by the Republic of Uzbekistan to achieve growth and development. The Uzbek President also thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support for the strategic partnership.

‏At the end of the forum, the President of Uzbekistan held a meeting with Al Mazrouei and Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

‏The UAE delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Masdar, and Dubai Ports.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.