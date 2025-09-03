UAE Participation in Expo 2025 Osaka Championed by Cybersecurity Chief

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasised that the UAE’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan reflects its unwavering commitment to strengthening international cooperation and cementing its role as a global hub for dialogue and progress. He noted that the pavilion showcases the country’s developmental vision and pioneering efforts in innovation, sustainability and human capital development.

During his visit to the UAE Pavilion, Dr. Al Kuwaiti stated that the UAE’s participation in Expo Osaka extends from its broader vision of building a sustainable and prosperous future through fostering global partnerships, sharing knowledge, and achieving a balanced approach between technological advancement and environmental preservation.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti praised the distinguished efforts behind the UAE Pavilion, which has attracted more than three million visitors since the opening of Expo 2025 Osaka, establishing itself as one of the most visited national pavilions. The pavilion has provided an interactive platform for dialogue and discussion, highlighting the UAE’s successful development journey and achievements across multiple sectors.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti also pointed to the significant opportunities presented by Expo 2025 Osaka, which brings together about 158 countries and regions alongside seven international organisations. All participants are represented through their pavilions, exhibitions and events, designed in line with the Expo’s overarching theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” These contributions highlight the history, culture and industries of each country, among other distinctive features.

The UAE Pavilion reflects the country’s forward-looking vision and global contributions in sustainability, health, technology and space. It also showcases the UAE’s achievements and its role in advancing collective progress and empowering individuals through scientific research, innovation and youth engagement.