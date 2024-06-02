UAE President and Emir of Qatar discuss fraternal relations and regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, fraternal relations and ways to enhance cooperation and collaboration in various fields to achieve the mutual interests of both countries and their visions for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the current developments in the Middle East and the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and providing full protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law, in addition to enhancing the response to the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

In this context, the two sides discussed the suggestions presented by US President Joe Biden regarding the crisis in Gaza.

Their Highnesses affirmed the support of the UAE and Qatar for all concerted initiatives and efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip, protecting the lives of all civilians and ending their suffering, and advancing efforts towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution that ensures the security and stability of the region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE.

Attending the meeting from the Qatari side were H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir of Qatar; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers and top officials.

Later, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad left the UAE, and he was seen off at the airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and several Sheikhs and senior officials.

