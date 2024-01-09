UAE President and Indian Prime Minister witness exchange of MoUs

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi today witnessed the exchange of a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at further enhancing collaboration between the two nations.

The exchange took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat during His Highness’ working visit to India.

The agreements included:

• Memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in the development of food complexes.

• Memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in renewable energy.

• Memorandum of understanding for investment cooperation in innovative healthcare.

• Memorandum of understanding on establishing sustainable, green and efficient ports.

From the UAE side, the MOUs were exchanged by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World. Representing India at the exchange were Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries; and Rajkumar Beniwal, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Indian Administrative Service.

The exchange ceremony was witnessed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; along with a number of other officials from both sides.

