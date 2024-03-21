UAE President and King of Jordan discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan today explored ways to enhance the deep-rooted relations between their countries to advance the aspirations of their peoples towards development and prosperity. They also reviewed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

His Highness welcomed the King of Jordan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, conveying warm greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and expressing his wishes that it brings blessings to both nations and peace and stability worldwide.

During the meeting, His Highness and King Abdullah II addressed various aspects of collaboration between the UAE and Jordan, particularly in the development, economic, and political fields.

The two leaders also discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially efforts to address the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip by ensuring the safe and unimpeded delivery of adequate aid via land, sea, and air. They underscored the need for resolute international action to safeguard regional stability and help achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II emphasised their commitment to continue close coordination on issues of mutual interest that serve the interests of both countries and help assure the security and stability of the region.

His Highness hosted an iftar dinner in honour of the visit of King Abdullah II and his accompanying delegation.

The dinner and meeting were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority.

Also in attendance was the delegation accompanying His Majesty the King of Jordan, which included His Excellency Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; His Excellency Dr. Jafar Hassan, Director of His Majesty King Abdullah's Office; and His Excellency Nassar Ibrahim Al Habashneh, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE.

His Majesty King Abdullah II departed from the UAE following his fraternal visit, after being bid farewell by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

