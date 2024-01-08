UAE President and US Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness discussed cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries and ways to enhance ties in various fields to achieve mutual interests.

The meeting also touched upon a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and developments in the Middle East, particularly recent events in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the serious impact of the crisis in the Gaza Strip on peace, stability, and security in the entire region.

His Highness emphasised the need to work towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilian lives and ensure sustained, unimpeded, and safe channels for the delivery of humanitarian relief to the residents of the Strip while preventing their displacement.

The two sides affirmed the importance of working to avoid the escalation of the conflict, which threatens regional peace, as well as finding a clear horizon for a comprehensive and lasting peace as the path to achieving regional stability.

