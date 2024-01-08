UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today arrived in Baku on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan at the invitation of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.

The official delegation includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan; and a number of senior UAE officials.

