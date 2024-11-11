UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in COP29 climate conference

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku on a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, during which he will participate in the COP29 climate conference.

The conference is being hosted in the Azerbaijan capital from 11 to 22 November under the slogan ‘In Solidarity for a Green World.’

His Highness is accompanied by an official delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, and Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

