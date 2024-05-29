UAE President arrives in Beijing at beginning of state visit to China

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in the Chinese capital, Beijing, today at the start of a two-day state visit to the People's Republic of China at the invitation of His Excellency President Xi Jinping.

The delegation accompanying His Highness on the visit includes H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Khaled Al Shehhi, Deputy Chief of the UAE Mission to China; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; and Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.