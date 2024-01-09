UAE President arrives in India at start of working visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Republic of India at the start of a working visit. His agenda includes discussions with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to explore ways to further build upon the strategic partnership between the two countries. His Highness is also scheduled to attend the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Upon his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, His Highness was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders reviewed a large-scale artwork featuring portraits of His Highness and the Indian Prime Minister, and they witnessed a performance by a local folk group.

Prime Minister Modi accompanied His Highness Sheikh Mohamed from the airport, passing crowds of Indian residents lining the streets and waving Emirati and Indian flags to greet His Highness.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit is a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

