UAE President arrives in Kazan to participate in BRICS Summit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Kazan to participate in the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, hosted by the Russian Federation from 22nd to 24th October 2024.

This marks the UAE’s first participation in the summit as a member of the BRICS group.

This year’s summit, held under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security," brings together the leaders and heads of government of several BRICS nations, alongside representatives of invited states.

The delegation accompanying His Highness the President includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

