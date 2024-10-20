UAE President arrives in Moscow on official visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow today on an official visit to the Russian Federation.

Upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport, an official reception ceremony was held for His Highness, with the national anthems of both the UAE and Russia played and an honour guard assembled to welcome him.

His Highness is accompanied on this visit by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

