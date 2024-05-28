UAE President arrives in Republic of Korea on state visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Seoul on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Korea.

This visit follows an invitation from His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea.

As His Highness the President's aircraft entered Korean airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft in a gesture of respect and welcome.

Accompanying His Highness on the visit is a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.