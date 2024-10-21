UAE President attends special dinner hosted by Russian President in his honour

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a special dinner hosted in his honour by His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the latter’s official residence.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in friendly conversation. His Highness thanked His Excellency President Putin for his ongoing commitment to strengthening UAE-Russian relations and wished the country and its people continued prosperity.

In turn, the Russian President welcomed His Highness’ visit, praising his efforts in bolstering relations between the two countries and advancing them to the level of a strategic partnership.

