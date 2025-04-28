UAE President, Australian Governor-General discuss bilateral relations

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, discussed relations between the two countries and explored opportunities to deepen ties.

The two sides addressed bilateral cooperation, particularly in development-related sectors, and discussed exchange between the UAE and Australia following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed Her Excellency Sam Mostyn and the accompanying delegation on an official visit to the UAE, wishing Australia and its people continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness the President and the Australian Governor-General reviewed regional and international issues of joint interest, particularly developments in the Middle East.

The two sides underlined the importance of promoting regional stability and supporting efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region.

Both sides also underscored the need to foster peaceful solutions to global conflicts through dialogue in a manner that serves the interests of humanity and supports global prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Australia and provides an opportunity to reaffirm the two countries’ commitment to deepening their cooperation to achieve shared development.

His Highness highlighted the dynamism and growth of UAE-Australia relations and underlined the UAE’s keenness to advance these ties further, particularly by investing in future-focused sectors such as trade, investment, sustainability, culture, education, food security, and technology, among others, driven by the UAE’s approach of building bridges of cooperation for mutual benefit.

The two sides emphasised the importance of continuing to strengthen collaboration, especially in priority areas, in efforts to deliver greater prosperity and wellbeing to their peoples. They stated that the UAE-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement provides an effective framework in stimulating economic cooperation, fostering trade and investment opportunities, and creating favourable conditions for the business communities in the UAE and Australia to enhance coordination, investment, and the development of joint ventures.

For her part, Her Excellency Sam Mostyn expressed her appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm welcome, praising the progress achieved in the bilateral relationship and reaffirming Australia’s commitment to bolstering ties in the interest of both nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; a number of senior officials and members of the accompanying delegation of the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia.

