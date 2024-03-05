UAE President bestows Order of Zayed upon Emir of Kuwait and is awarded Order of Mubarak the Great

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today awarded His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Order of Zayed in appreciation of the strong fraternal relations that unite the two countries and the efforts of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait to enhance these ties. This award is the highest honour bestowed by the UAE on heads of state, kings, and leaders.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah awarded His Highness the President the Order of Mubarak the Great in appreciation of His Highness' role in strengthening the fraternal relations between the two countries and for his dedicated efforts to foster unity and solidarity among member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The award ceremony took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi during a state visit by His Highness the Emir of Kuwait to the UAE.

His Highness the President remarked that bestowing the Order of Zayed upon His Highness the Emir of Kuwait reflects the nation’s deep respect and pride in the fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, as well as in His Highness the Emir’s efforts to enhance these relations in numerous areas.

His Highness the President conveyed his heartfelt wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Emir of Kuwait and the brotherly Kuwaiti people. He also expressed his pride in receiving the Order of Mubarak the Great, a symbol that deeply reflects the strong and enduring bonds between their nations and peoples.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his pride in receiving this order, named after the UAE’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as it embodies the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

