UAE President bids farewell as US President concludes state visit to the UAE

US President Donald Trump departed Abu Dhabi today, marking the conclusion of his state visit to the UAE.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the official farewell for the US President and his delegation at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to bid farewell were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, along with several senior officials.

As the aircraft carrying the US President departed, it was escorted by a formation of military jets. Before take-off, the squadron leader requested the US President’s permission to accompany the plane until it had cleared UAE airspace.

