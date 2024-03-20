UAE President congratulates Vladimir Putin on re-election as President of Russia

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today to His Excellency Vladimir Putin, congratulating him on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation in the recent elections.

His Highness expressed his best wishes for President Putin's success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of its people for further progress and prosperity. He looked forward to continuing to work together to enhance the bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and Russia, serving their mutual interests and the welfare of their peoples.

The Russian President expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his congratulations and the sincere sentiments expressed towards Russia and its people.Both sides affirmed during the call their mutual commitment to enhancing relations between their countries and advancing their strategic partnership and collaboration to achieve their common interests.

