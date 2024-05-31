UAE President departs China at conclusion of state visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Beijing today at the conclusion of his two-day state visit to the People's Republic of China.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by a high-level delegation which included H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Khaled Al Shehhi, Deputy Chief of the UAE Mission to China; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; and Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council.

