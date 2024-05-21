UAE President discusses bilateral relations with French Minister of Economy and Finance

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

At the start of the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the French Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wishes for continued prosperity for the UAE and its people. His Highness extended his greetings to President Macron, wishing France and its people ongoing progress and development.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and France and joint efforts to strengthen them further, particularly in key sectors supporting both countries’ sustainable development, such as the economy, technology, industry, and energy.

The meeting also addressed the outcomes of the 16th UAE-France Strategic Dialogue held recently in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the significance of these discussions in expanding the fruitful partnership between the two nations.

