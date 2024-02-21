9.57 PM Wednesday, 21 February 2024
21 February 2024
UAE President discusses bilateral relations with Indonesian Defence Minister and presidential candidate

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's Minister of Defence and presidential candidate, spoke by telephone today to discuss the strategic relationship between the UAE and Indonesia.

Their discussion focussed particularly on the defence sector, exploring avenues to further develop and enhance this partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

During the call, His Highness expressed to the Indonesian Defence Minister his best wishes for success in the recent presidential elections, as well as for continued progress and prosperity for Indonesia and its people.

He highlighted the significant advancements in UAE-Indonesia relations across various sectors in recent years.

