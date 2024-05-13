UAE President discusses cooperation with Indonesian Defence Minister; awards him Order of Zayed

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia and the President-elect, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Excellency Subianto conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, along with his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. In return, His Highness extended his best wishes for further prosperity and development to His Excellency President Widodo and the friendly people of Indonesia.

His Highness extended his congratulations once more to His Excellency Prabowo Subianto on his recent victory in the Indonesian presidential elections. His Highness expressed his best wishes for His Excellency Subianto’s success in guiding his nation through the forthcoming period and in meeting the aspirations of his people. Furthermore, His Highness the President emphasised his keen interest in leveraging the robust strategic ties between the UAE and Indonesia to deepen cooperation and foster shared development and prosperity.

During their meeting, His Highness and the Indonesian Defence Minister discussed bilateral relations, particularly in defence and military affairs, and ways to enhance them for the benefit of both nations. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded His Excellency Prabowo Subianto the Order of Zayed during the meeting in recognition of his sincere efforts and his role in enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia.

In response, the Indonesian Defence Minister expressed his appreciation to His Highness, as well as his pride in receiving this medal named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a revered global humanitarian figure. He also expressed his hope for continued development and growth in the relations between the two countries to fulfil their mutual aspirations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.