UAE President, Emir of Qatar discuss fraternal relations in Abu Dhabi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed fraternal relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and contributes to the further progress and prosperity of their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East, and exchanged views on efforts to address them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar, and a number of top officials, along with the delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir of Qatar, which included Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; Sultan Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, and several senior officials.

His Highness the UAE President hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness the Emir of Qatar and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit to the UAE, where he was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs and top officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.