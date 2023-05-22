UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Costa Rica

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has written to Rodrigo Chaves, President of the Republic of Costa Rica, with an invitation to the COP28 climate change conference to be held at Expo City Dubai in November.

The invitation was presented to President Chaves by Rawdha Alotaiba, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, at a meeting during which the two sides discussed the UAE's preparations for hosting COP28, as well as opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Alotaiba stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to hosting COP28 due to its commitment to global climate action and that the summit will be an important milestone as it marks the first ‘global stocktake’ of progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement.

