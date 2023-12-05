UAE President heads UAE delegation to 44th GCC Summit inaugurated by Emir of Qatar

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan headed the UAE delegation participating in the 44th Session of the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council. The summit was inaugurated today in Doha by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

The summit addressed ways to build upon the historical cooperation and joint work between GCC nations to achieve the aspirations of their people. The meeting also covered key regional and international developments and joint efforts in this regard.

The summit was also attended by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, in the presence of Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The delegation accompanying President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed included His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

In his opening remarks, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, stressed that rapid regional and international developments require enhanced consultation and coordination to address their impact, expressing his confidence in the ability of Gulf Cooperation Council nations to contribute to resolving regional issues.

His Highness said that the summit is being held in light of the ongoing tragedy and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip. He noted that the principle of self-defence does not permit the crimes of genocide committed by Israel and that Israel has violated humanitarian and moral standards in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness added that the tragedy has another dimension: the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in obtaining their rights. He called on the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to end the war, stressing that regional security cannot be achieved without permanent peace, and permanent peace is not possible without a solution to the Palestinian issue.

His Highness the UAE President offered remarks in which he expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, for his kind invitation to attend the summit, as well as his generous reception and hospitality. His Highness also commended the efforts and achievements of the Sultanate of Oman during its presidency of the 43rd Session of the Council.

His Highness remarked, “We laud achievements to date in the Gulf Cooperation Council in deepening cooperation and enhancing cohesion among our peoples. We look forward to additional integration endeavours in various fields to promote greater stability and prosperity for our region and the entire world.”

His Highness added that the UAE, inspired by the values and principles of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stresses the importance of strengthening cooperation to combat incitement, hatred, extremism, and terrorism in light of regional and global developments.

His Highness pointed out that the region and world face multiple challenges, including ensuring energy and food security, enhancing efforts to mitigate climate change, promoting global health, and addressing challenges related to various conflicts. His Highness added that confronting these challenges requires a balanced approach based on dialogue and diplomacy, as well as adherence to international law, principles, and treaties.

In this regard, His Highness the President stressed that the UAE believes in the importance of multilateral action, diplomacy, and dialogue to build confidence and lay the foundations for peace based on the United Nations Charter and international conventions.

His Highness stated that Gulf Cooperation Council nations represent successful models of regional and international engagement by building partnerships and playing a constructive and effective role in the regional and international spheres. He called upon GCC nations to continue making positive contributions to international action in efforts to foster security and peace while achieving stability and prosperity.

​His Highness also underscored that in light of ongoing tensions in the region and the increasing intensity of the war in Gaza, the UAE has worked with its partners to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and provide protection for civilians, avoid the expansion of the conflict that threatens regional stability and security, and identify a political horizon for a comprehensive peace. His Highness expressed appreciation for efforts by the State of Qatar, alongside the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, to reach a temporary truce, prompt the release of detainees, and increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

His Highness said, "While we regret that the truce has not continued, we urge further efforts to achieve a ceasefire. We also stress that the top priority remains providing humanitarian support and ensuring safe, sustained, and at-scale humanitarian corridors to respond to the increasing needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip."

His Highness noted that the history of the conflict has proven that repeated escalation and confrontation cannot be stopped without a political horizon and a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue. His Highness emphasised that the UAE stresses the need to end Israeli occupation of all Palestinian lands and establish an independent Palestinian state.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.